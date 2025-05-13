UAE investor to build third passenger terminal at Astana Airport

The project is estimated at $1.1 billion.

The investor is set to build the second runway, third passenger terminal as well as a cargo terminal in the territory of the airport. An aerotropolis - a multifunctional complex including an industrial-logistics zone, a business cluster with hotels, commercial spaces, and logisticts terminals - will be built too.

The investor will also modernize the fleet of specialized vehicles and will introduce digital solutions and automation systems. The personnel of the airport will undergo training programs, refresher courses meeting international aviation requirements.

As it was reported, the investment agreement to develop Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana and surrounding areas between Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry and Terminals Astana Airport Limited was signed during the official visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Astana on May 12.