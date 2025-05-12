Kazakhstan, UAE sign cooperation documents

The documents signed as follow:

1. Memorandum of cooperation in the motor transport field between Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry and the UAE’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry;

2. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Justice Ministry and the UAE’s Justice Ministry;

3. Agreement cooperation to develop projects for up to 500MW round-the-clock power supply and up to 2,000MW energy storage system in Kazakhstan between Samruk Kazyna and Masdar;

4. Strategic cooperation agreement on Kazakhstan’s digital transformation and oil and gas sector between Samruk Kazyna and AIQ;

5. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between Samruk Kazyna and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank;

6. Agreement on creation of a supercomputer cluster in Kazakhstan between Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry and the UAE’s Presight;

7. Protocol on cooperation to expand shipping between KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Group;

8. Strategic cooperation agreement in digital transformation of the oil and gas industry between Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz and AIQ;

9. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Turkistan region’s administration office and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to finance and construct a maternity hospital named after Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Turkistan;

10. Investment agreement to develop Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana and surrounding areas between Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry and Terminals Astana Airport Limited.

In addition, during the ceremony the ratification of the agreement on construction of a wind farm between Kazakhstan and the UAE was announced.

Earlier it was reported that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan had revealed the key cooperation areas with Kazakhstan.