UAE investigation uncovers alleged terror plot on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The flight was scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. According to UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, investigators found that the 29-year-old suspect had planned to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into the airport's passenger terminal.

The investigation established that the co-pilot had developed extremist views while studying in Australia in 2017. Authorities said he had been influenced by online terrorist propaganda and the September 11, 2001 attacks, which reportedly inspired his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

Before joining Flydubai in January 2026, the suspect had worked for Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc. Investigators said he had passed the airline's professional and security checks, which had not revealed any signs of extremist activity.

Authorities believe the suspect used two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the route and airport before attempting to carry out his plan on September 30.

During the flight, the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with an emergency axe inside the cockpit. Another pilot traveling on board noticed unusual activity near the cockpit door and intervened with the help of a crew member and several passengers.

The group managed to restrain the suspect and rescue the injured captain. Two other pilots subsequently took control of the aircraft and safely diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

A forensic examination confirmed that the captain sustained head injuries consistent with an attack involving an emergency axe.

According to prosecutors, the suspect confessed to planning and carrying out the attack alone. However, investigators are continuing to examine whether other individuals may have been involved.

The UAE Public Prosecution is reviewing additional evidence, including flight recordings and technical reports, as the investigation continues.

Earlier, it was reported that an altercation on board a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight early Wednesday morning apparently prompted the aircraft to issue an “unlawful interference” signal and a general “emergency signal.”