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    Security incident on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight "apparently caused by onboard altercation"

    12:20, 30 September 2026

    The incident early Wednesday morning that prompted a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight to issue an "unlawful interference" signal and a general "emergency signal" was apparently caused by an altercation aboard the plane, Israeli security sources told media, Xinhua reports. 

    Security incident on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight "apparently caused by onboard altercation": Israeli sources
    Photo credit: WAM

    The plane has made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

    It was reported earlier, a commercial plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv signaled an emergency and changed its course.

    As written before, the death toll from Friday's plane crash near Kenge, capital of Kwango Province in western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has risen to 17, the country's transport ministry said Saturday.

     

    Aircraft UAE Israel Civil aviation Incidents Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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