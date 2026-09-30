Security incident on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight "apparently caused by onboard altercation"

The plane has made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

It was reported earlier, a commercial plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv signaled an emergency and changed its course.

#FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv squawking 7700 en route to Tel Aviv. https://t.co/BI5p7bTPrw https://t.co/7fUP8XwwP3 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 30, 2026

As written before, the death toll from Friday's plane crash near Kenge, capital of Kwango Province in western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has risen to 17, the country's transport ministry said Saturday.