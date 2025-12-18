UAE hotel occupancy among world’s highest, Economy Minister

Hotel revenues totaled AED 89 billion, supported by 1,243 establishments offering more than 216,000 rooms nationwide. Tourism contributed 13% of GDP last year (AED 257.3 billion) and provides over 920,000 jobs. The government aims to raise the sector’s share to 17% within five years, backed by growing investments and aviation expansion.

The minister highlighted the launch of the sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, themed “Our Winter is Entrepreneurial”, designed to boost domestic tourism and support entrepreneurship.

Tourism investments continue to rise: AED 28.8 billion in 2023, AED 32.2 billion in 2024, and an expected AED 35.2 billion in 2025, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

To note, UAE’s Al Ain chosen as 2026 Arab Tourism Capital.