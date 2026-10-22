UAE formally nominates candidate for UN Secretary-General

The nomination was submitted by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a letter addressed to the presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, in accordance with the established procedures for selecting and appointing the organization’s next chief.

In the letter, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted Nusseibeh’s extensive experience within the United Nations, her judgement in addressing international challenges, and her record of constructive engagement.

Nusseibeh previously served as the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN from 2013 to 2024. During her tenure, she held several prominent roles, including Vice-President of the General Assembly and President of the Executive Board of UN Women. She also co-chaired processes focused on revitalising the General Assembly and reforming the Security Council.

In addition, Nusseibeh served twice as President of the Security Council during the UAE’s 2022-2023 term.

Her diplomatic work has covered a broad range of international issues, including peace and security, humanitarian action, sustainable development, climate-related security risks, women’s affairs and multilateral reform.

The UN Security Council has been assessing candidates through a series of informal straw polls, with the latest round held on 16 October. The process is expected to continue in the coming weeks as Council members consider candidates for the organization’s top position.

Under the UN Charter, the Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly following a recommendation from the Security Council. The next Secretary-General is expected to begin the role in January 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, had addressed the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, presenting Kazakhstan’s vision on key issues on the international agenda and outlining the country’s priorities in political and sustainable development.