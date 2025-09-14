UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

Dr Al Falasi said, “The UAE operates with a clear and ambitious vision for the future of the space sector, guided by the National Space Strategy 2030, which seeks to build a sustainable space economy, support scientific research and empower the private sector to participate actively in space projects and technologies.”

He stressed that the UAE Space Agency works closely with global partners to build and strengthen a supportive space ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

The delegation also visited the JAXA Tsukuba Space Centre, where Dr Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), welcomed Dr Ahmad Belhoul and presented Japan’s and JAXA’s leading scientific and technical initiatives, including advanced space sensing systems, satellite laboratories and deep space exploration programmes.

In the context of industrial cooperation between the two countries, the delegation toured the Tobeshima plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), one of Japan’s foremost centres for spacecraft and satellite manufacturing.

