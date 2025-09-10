Almaty hosts Space Days International Forum

Over 700 participants from 50 countries registered for the two-day international forum that has been held since 2010.

Day 1 of the forum hosted the IV international workshop and ICESCO aerospace symposium. The workshop drew the participation of 15 leading experts in the sphere of space technologies and satellite communication from the large global companies, scientific centers and international organizations.

At the career fair, the specialists of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Republican Space Communications Center, Baiterek, National Center for Space Research and Technology, Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, Institute of the Ionosphere, and Ghalam LLC told students and young professionals about career prospects in the space industry, new opportunities in the field of high technology and science.

Later, the participants of the forum and students, cosmonauts who arrived in Almaty from Russia, Mongolia, Belarus and Romania paid tribute to the memory of Kazakhstan's pilot-cosmonaut, founder of the country's space industry Talgat Mussabayev. A photo gallery featuring unique photos and videos dedicated to the life of the legendary cosmonaut was unveiled there. The family of Talgat Mussabayev attended the opening of the memorial photo exhibition.

Addressing the plenary session on Day 2, Kazakh Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov spoke about Kazakhstan's current achievements in the space industry.

He highlighted that the space industry of Kazakhstan is developing in a variety of directions, from fundamental science to applied technologies, from designing and creating satellites to providing communication services, Earth observation and environmental monitoring. Today, KazEOSat-1, KazEOSat-2, KazSTSaEarth remote sensing satellites, as well as KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 communication satellites are operating in orbit.

He added that Kazakhstan is preparing a new generation of satellite constellations, the launch of which is planned for 2028-2029.