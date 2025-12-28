UAE celebrates record-breaking sporting achievements in 2025

It boasts record tallies at the GCC Beach Games (Muscat 2025), the 3rd Asian Youth Games (Bahrain 2025), and the Islamic Solidarity Games (Riyadh 2025).

Sharjah FC won its first AFC Champions League Two title, defeating Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 2–1 in the final.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominated globally, with Tadej Pogačar winning the UCI World Championships Road Race (Kigali) for the second time and securing his fourth Tour de France title. The team also triumphed at the Tour de Pologne.

To note, UAE Jiu-Jitsu achieved a historic 50-medal haul at the World Championships in Thailand, plus podium finishes at the World Games (Chengdu) and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The national karate team added medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian championships.

Noteworthy, Thekra Alkaabi won gold in the women’s 100m T71 frame running at the World Para Athletics Championships (New Delhi).

UAE athletes secured nine medals at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (Al Ain).

Besides, Mouza Nasser Al Shamsi won the Women’s 1700-rating category at the World Amateur Individual Chess Championship (Serbia).

UAE earned eight medals in its debut at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (South Africa).

It celebrated success across Asian and European circuits, with badminton securing its first continental medal.

UAE swept world and Asian titles in endurance horse racing and won historic medals in camel racing’s debut at the Asian Youth Games.

This marks 2025 as a historic milestone year for UAE sports, showcasing achievements across modern, para, and traditional disciplines.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s athletes set more than 50 historic achievements in 2025.