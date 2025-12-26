Kazakhstan’s athletes set more than 50 historic achievements in 2025

Myrzabosynov noted that for the first time, gold medals were won at the Asian Games in short track speed skating; the country earned its first-ever medals in fencing and freestyle acrobatics; and high results were achieved in judo, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating, archery, and parabiathlon. The football club Kairat made a landmark achievement by qualifying for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

In addition, in 2025, Kazakhstan served as a host for major international competitions, including stages of the Boxing and Freestyle World Cups, Grand Slam series judo tournaments, as well as competitions in a number of Olympic sports. For the first time, the country hosted a conference and the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee, strengthening Kazakhstan’s status as one of the centers of inclusive sports in Asia.

