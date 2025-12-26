Kazakhstan’s athletes set more than 50 historic achievements in 2025
In 2025, Kazakhstan became a venue for major international sporting events, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov said while summing up the results of 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites the country’s Government.
Myrzabosynov noted that for the first time, gold medals were won at the Asian Games in short track speed skating; the country earned its first-ever medals in fencing and freestyle acrobatics; and high results were achieved in judo, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating, archery, and parabiathlon. The football club Kairat made a landmark achievement by qualifying for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.
In addition, in 2025, Kazakhstan served as a host for major international competitions, including stages of the Boxing and Freestyle World Cups, Grand Slam series judo tournaments, as well as competitions in a number of Olympic sports. For the first time, the country hosted a conference and the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee, strengthening Kazakhstan’s status as one of the centers of inclusive sports in Asia.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan draws up a roadmap for resort area development.