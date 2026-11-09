UAE becomes world's first country to approve a new vitiligo treatment

Vitiligo affects approximately 1% to 2% of the global population. Studies show that the condition develops before the age of 20 in around 50% of cases, while approximately one-third of patients have at least one other affected family member.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition associated with an autoimmune response disorder that causes patches of skin to lose their natural color in different areas of the body, as the body mistakenly attacks and destroys its own pigment-producing cells. Genetic factors play an important role, with the risk of developing the condition increasing among individuals with a family history of vitiligo.

Although vitiligo is generally painless and does not cause physical discomfort, its psychological and social impact can be considerable. The condition may affect patients' self-esteem, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life.

The UAE's approval of the new oral therapy marks an important development in the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo. The move also reflects the country's commitment to introducing advanced medical treatments and facilitating access to pharmaceutical innovations.

Treatment dosage and duration are determined by a qualified specialist, and the medication is available strictly by prescription.

The 10th Annual Dermatology Conference in Dubai also addressed a broad range of dermatological topics, including skin aging, eczema, acne, skin cancer, infectious skin diseases and inflammatory skin conditions.

In addition, the conference showcased the latest advances in dermatology, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence applications, clinical imaging technologies, and emerging treatment approaches, highlighting the growing role of innovation in improving dermatological care.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan's health ministry advisory panel approved public health insurance coverage for an injectable version of Lecanemab, an Alzheimer's medicine developed by Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.