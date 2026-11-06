Japan approves home administration of injectable Alzheimer's drug

Patients will be allowed to receive the medication at home starting November 13.

Previously, Lecanemab was administered through intravenous infusions at medical institutions. The introduction of home injections is expected to ease the burden on patients.

The medication is priced at 27,141 yen per 250-milligram vial. Patients receive two vials through injections into the abdomen or another part of the body once a week.

A doctor's prescription and regular medical checkups will remain mandatory for patients receiving the treatment.

Meanwhile, the Central Social Insurance Medical Council also approved a 4% price reduction for donanemab, another Alzheimer's medication. Its price will fall to 64,315 yen per 350-milligram vial, effective February 1, 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that probiotics may help protect against early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.