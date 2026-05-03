UAE announces full reopening of airspace

According to the authority, the decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of operational and safety conditions, in coordination with relevant entities.

“Continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of flight safety,” the statement said.

The authority also expressed appreciation to passengers and airlines for their cooperation during the period of restrictions and confirmed that technical and operational teams remain ready to respond to any developments.

نعلن عن عودة حركة الملاحة الجوية إلى وضعها الطبيعي في أجواء دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ورفع كافة الإجراءات الاحترازية التي طُبقت مؤخراً.

جاء قرارنا عقب تقييم شامل للأوضاع التشغيلية والأمنية وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية. نؤكد التزامنا بمواصلة المتابعة اللحظية لضمان تحقيق أعلى… pic.twitter.com/ipoiFFlJtc — الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني (@gcaauae) May 2, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the conflict involving Israel and the United States against Iran caused major disruptions to air travel both across the Middle East and beyond. On February 28, several countries - including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - fully or partially closed their airspace. Major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha were temporarily shut down, affecting tens of thousands of passengers due to widespread flight cancellations and delays.