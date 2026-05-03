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    UAE announces full reopening of airspace

    05:15, 3 May 2026

    The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the full reopening of the country’s airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures introduced following the outbreak of war involving the United States and Israel in Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbay / Qazinform News Agency

    According to the authority, the decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of operational and safety conditions, in coordination with relevant entities.

    “Continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of flight safety,” the statement said.

    The authority also expressed appreciation to passengers and airlines for their cooperation during the period of restrictions and confirmed that technical and operational teams remain ready to respond to any developments.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the conflict involving Israel and the United States against Iran caused major disruptions to air travel both across the Middle East and beyond. On February 28, several countries - including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - fully or partially closed their airspace. Major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha were temporarily shut down, affecting tens of thousands of passengers due to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

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