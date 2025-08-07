UAE among suitable locations for Russia-US summit, says Putin

"We have many friends who are ready to assist us in the organization of an event of this kind. One of my friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin told journalists following his meeting in Moscow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I believe that we will make a decision, but it [the United Arab Emirates] would be one of the fitting, quite suitable venues," he added.

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow "is amenable" to the US proposal to hold a personal meeting between Putin and Trump.

The Kremlin aide told journalists earlier in the day that an agreement on the planning of such a meeting had indeed been reached with American colleagues and both sides are currently engaged in "detailed preparations" for this meeting.

According to Ushakov’s previous statements, the meeting is tentatively being planned for next week: "But the parties are initiating preparations for this important meeting directly, and it is difficult to say how many days the preparation will take."

The venue of the meeting between Putin and Trump has been agreed, and the Kremlin will inform about it "a little later," the Russian presidential aide also stated.

Earlier, it was reported Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation that lasted over an hour.