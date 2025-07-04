EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Putin and Trump hold another phone conversation

    07:51, 4 July 2025

    Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation that lasted over an hour, Kazinform reports citing TASS.

    Putin and Trump hold another phone conversation
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The two sides discussed the negotiation process with Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Syria, and joint economic projects in the energy sector and space exploration.

    According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump raised the issue of a “swift end to military actions” in Ukraine during the call with Putin.

    “Putin noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict,” Ushakov said.

    The presidents also talked about the situations in Syria, Iran, and the broader Middle East. The question of a personal meeting between the two leaders was not discussed, but Ushakov emphasized that “the idea is in the air.”

    Putin also “wished Trump success” and congratulated him on U.S. Independence Day, celebrated on July 4.

    Notably, this was the fourth conversation between the two leaders in the past month and a half, and the sixth since the beginning of the year.

    As stated previously, US President Donald Trump said in May that a highly anticipated telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin "went very well," and that Moscow and Kyiv are slated to "immediately" begin negotiations over a ceasefire.

    Donald Trump USA Russia President Politics World News Ukraine Middle East Syria Energy Space Iran
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All