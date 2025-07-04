Putin and Trump hold another phone conversation

The two sides discussed the negotiation process with Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Syria, and joint economic projects in the energy sector and space exploration.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump raised the issue of a “swift end to military actions” in Ukraine during the call with Putin.

“Putin noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict,” Ushakov said.

The presidents also talked about the situations in Syria, Iran, and the broader Middle East. The question of a personal meeting between the two leaders was not discussed, but Ushakov emphasized that “the idea is in the air.”

Putin also “wished Trump success” and congratulated him on U.S. Independence Day, celebrated on July 4.

Notably, this was the fourth conversation between the two leaders in the past month and a half, and the sixth since the beginning of the year.

As stated previously, US President Donald Trump said in May that a highly anticipated telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin "went very well," and that Moscow and Kyiv are slated to "immediately" begin negotiations over a ceasefire.