UAE airports surpass 1 billion passengers in 10 years

The report, issued by the Centre, highlighted that the UAE ranked first globally in the air transport quality index and was placed among the world’s top ten in five other indicators. This reflects the leadership’s forward-looking vision and directives to enhance the growth and competitiveness of this vital sector regionally and globally, making it a cornerstone of national economic sustainability.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), attributed the exceptional achievements of the civil aviation sector over the past decade to the success of national strategies and initiatives adopted under the leadership’s guidance. He noted that the sector continues to shape the future while delivering significant accomplishments.

He added that these outcomes reinforce the UAE’s standing on the global aviation and travel map, underlining the sector’s active role in driving national economic growth and competitiveness. They also highlight the country’s pioneering model in building a more efficient and sustainable aviation system, integrating technological innovations with the highest standards of safety and service quality.

According to the Centre’s data, passenger traffic across UAE airports rose from 114.8 million in 2015 to 147.8 million in 2024. Total passenger numbers, including arrivals, departures and transit travellers, exceeded one billion between 2015 and 2024.

Aircraft movements also grew, reaching more than 800,000 by the end of 2024, bringing the total number of arriving and departing flights during the decade to over 6.4 million.

