UAE airports set global benchmark in digital efficiency

He noted the country's clear commitment to digitalisation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in light of the increasing challenge of managing growing passenger volumes.

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Bouri explained that SITA works closely with UAE airports to understand their unique needs and opportunities, providing tailored technology solutions, pointing to the implementation of the Smart Travel system at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi—a fully integrated platform for biometric identity processing.

This system, he noted, reduces congestion and waiting times while enhancing airport capacity to handle the rising number of international flights. Zayed International Airport experienced strong growth in flight traffic in 2024, making it essential to adopt digital solutions to meet this surge.

Bouri described the airport’s experience as a testament to the value of advanced biometric processing, highlighting that since the opening of its new terminal in November 2023, the airport has processed over one million passengers using facial recognition. This has created a unique digital identity for each traveller, enabling a seamless journey from check-in to departure—including border control—in under 12 minutes.

The success of the Smart Travel system at Zayed International Airport, he added, paves the way for its adoption at other airports across the UAE.

On future technologies passengers can expect at UAE airports, Bouri said that the country's travel experience is increasingly powered by smart solutions that provide efficiency and convenience. He revealed plans to expand biometric processing across airport checkpoints, delivering a fully contactless passenger experience.

Self-service technologies, he said, will be a core focus area in the coming years. These include self-check-in kiosks, automated baggage drop services, and smart boarding gates, all aimed at reducing congestion and streamlining travel procedures.

Cybersecurity also remains a top priority within the UAE's airport digital strategies. Bouri emphasised that smart innovations will play a key role in boosting efficiency, minimising waiting times, enhancing safety and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leader in smart, integrated airport systems.

He added that the coming decade will witness a significant increase in the deployment of next-generation communication technologies within airports. This will create a highly integrated smart airport ecosystem and flight operation network.

Bouri discussed the impact of 5G networks on enabling seamless device-to-device communication, benefitting passengers, systems and operations through improved ground connectivity. He also pointed to future support for sixth-generation network technologies and advanced wireless internet services.

Airports, airlines and governments in the Middle East, known for their leadership in innovation, are investing heavily in the latest technologies to enhance passenger experience and streamline airport operations. These include biometric processing systems and e-gates backed by strategic initiatives and major investments.

Addressing the role of artificial intelligence and big data in improving flight management and reducing delays, Bouri explained that although airports, airlines and partners generate vast amounts of data, it is not always fully understood or leveraged. Over the next decade, he said, future-ready airports will increasingly rely on big data, predictive analytics and advanced platforms to achieve peak operational efficiency.

The growing role of AI and robotics, he clarified, does not eliminate the human factor but rather fosters smart collaboration between people and technology.

Bouri concluded that the next decade will see AI extend to more sectors, enhancing flight scheduling, personalised communication with passengers, operations centre support, predictive maintenance, multilingual assistance, automated baggage handling and reduced fuel consumption for autonomous vehicles. AI will also be used by airports and governments to improve security screening and increase the accuracy of threat detection.

