U2 EP, Anne Hathaway song and Olivia Rodrigo’s new album: Music week in brief

U2 release the Easter Lily EP, featuring six new songs. The project continues the conceptual series that began last month with the EP Days of Ash.

Anne Hathaway shares the song My Mouth Is Lonely For You, co-written by FKA twigs for the upcoming Mother Mary movie.

OneRepublic return with their new single Need Your Love, taken from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album.

Disclosure release their new track The Sun Comes Up Tremendous.

BTS unveil a new video for their song 2.0, drawing inspiration from the Oldboy.

Taylor Swift releases a music video for Elizabeth Taylor, featuring archival clips of the screen icon Elizabeth Taylor.

Bebe Rexha drops the new single Hysteria from her upcoming album Dirty Blonde, set for release on June 12.

Ravyn Lenae shares two new tracks, Reputation featuring Dominic Fike and Bobby.

Music news

Olivia Rodrigo announces her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is set to be released on June 12.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.