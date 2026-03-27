RAYE, Robyn, Melanie Martinez and Charlie Puth albums: Music week in brief

RAYE releases her second studio album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. The 17 track record includes the lead single Where Is My Husband!, her second number one on the UK singles chart. The album is structured around four distinct “seasons”, with each side of the vinyl representing a different phase.

Robyn unveils Sexistential, a nine-track album supported by the singles Dopamine, the double A side Sexistential and Talk to Me, and Blow My Mind.

Melanie Martinez shares her new album HADES, an 18-track project built around both utopian and dystopian themes.

Charlie Puth releases Whatever’s Clever!, a 12 track album featuring guest appearances from Kenny G, Ravyn Lenae, Hikaru Utada, Coco Jones, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and Jeff Goldblum.

Loreen returns with her new album Wildfire. The record also includes the Tattoo and its B side Is It Love.

Paul McCartney announces his 18th solo album The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, set for release in May. He also shared the first single Days We Left Behind.

Miley Cyrus shares the new song Younger You, featured at the end of The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special to mark the milestone celebration.

Jessie Ware releases the new single Automatic, which will appear on her upcoming sixth studio album Superbloom.

ZAYN releases Sideways, the second single from his upcoming album Konnakol.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nickelback team up for the track Pickle’s Back, released alongside its official music video.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.