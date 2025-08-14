Typhoon Podul makes 2nd landfall in east China's Fujian

It was classified as a severe tropical storm at the time of the latest landfall, with maximum sustained winds of 30 meters per second near its center.

The typhoon made its first landfall in Taitung County in China's Taiwan region at around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Typhoon Podul makes second landfall in east China's Fujian pic.twitter.com/ZSUbjgtE8P — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 14, 2025

As it was reported, in mid-July, typhoon Nari made landfall on Japan’s Hokkaido, 1st time since 2016.