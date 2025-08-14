EN
    Typhoon Podul makes 2nd landfall in east China's Fujian

    17:46, 14 August 2025

    Typhoon Podul made its second landfall along the coast of Zhangpu County in east China's Fujian Province at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Fujian provincial meteorological observatory, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    It was classified as a severe tropical storm at the time of the latest landfall, with maximum sustained winds of 30 meters per second near its center.

    The typhoon made its first landfall in Taitung County in China's Taiwan region at around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

    As it was reported, in mid-July, typhoon Nari made landfall on Japan’s Hokkaido, 1st time since 2016.

     

     

    China Natural disasters World News Asia Typhoon
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
