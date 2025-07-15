Typhoon Nari makes landfall on Japan’s Hokkaido, 1st time since 2016

The typhoon made landfall near Cape Erimo at the southern tip of Hokkaido around 2 a.m. and moved northward. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of strong winds and high waves in northern Japan.

The typhoon, which formed over the weekend around 200 kilometers south of Chichijima Island in the Pacific, moved along the eastern side of the Japanese archipelago before approaching Hokkaido.

It was the first landfall in Hokkaido by a typhoon in July since the country began compiling statistics in 1951.

Earlier, it was reported that typhoon Nari is heading to Tokyo region.