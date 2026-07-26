Typhoon Noul makes landfall in south China's Guangdong, nearly 350,000 evacuated

The typhoon came ashore around 3:50 a.m. in Pinghai Town, packing maximum sustained winds at the strong typhoon level, according to meteorological authorities. It is the first typhoon to make landfall in Guangdong this year and the strongest to hit China so far in 2026.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Guangdong had evacuated around 350,000 residents as part of its emergency response, the provincial emergency management department said.

To mitigate the impact of the typhoon, 12 cities across the province have implemented all or part of the "five suspensions," including the suspension of classes, work, production, public transportation and business operations.

The China Meteorological Administration has raised its emergency response for major meteorological disasters, including typhoons, rainstorms and severe convective weather, to Level II in response to Typhoon Noul.

Earlier, Qazinform reported France and Spain continue to battle large-scale wildfires that have forced mass evacuations, prompted the deployment of military units and triggered international assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.