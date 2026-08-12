Typhoon Chan-hom hits Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, this was the first typhoon landfall in the prefecture since the agency began collecting such data in 1951.

Winds and rain intensified in coastal areas of the Kanto region, including Ibaraki and Tokyo, and in the Tohoku region. The agency urged caution due to violent winds, high waves, and heavy rain.

After landfall, the typhoon is expected to move westward across Honshu and weaken to a tropical cyclone before reaching the sea off the Sanin region in western Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the 15th typhoon of the year was moving west-southwest at 20 kilometers per hour over the sea, about 60 km northeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, which borders Ibaraki, according to the agency.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall in Yueqing City in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, prompting flight cancellations.