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    Typhoon Dolphin strikes China's Zhejiang again, flights canceled

    07:43, 10 August 2026

    Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall at Yueqing City in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC), Xinhua reported.

    Typhoon Dolphin, China
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @WeatherMonitors / X

    The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 13, or 38 meters per second.

    The typhoon first made landfall at Yuhuan in Taizhou City, Zhejiang, at around 5:30 p.m., with the maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center reaching Force 14.

    Affected by the typhoon, the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou City, capital of Zhejiang, has canceled 388 inbound and outbound flights for the day.

    The NMC warned local authorities in the affected areas to guard against extreme downpours. 

    Earlier, it was reported that China's National Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert Thursday evening, warning of Typhoon Dolphin's expected landfall along China's eastern coast between Shanghai and Fuqing in Fujian Province on Sunday or Monday.

     

    China Weather Typhoon World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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