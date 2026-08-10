Typhoon Dolphin strikes China's Zhejiang again, flights canceled

The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 13, or 38 meters per second.

The typhoon first made landfall at Yuhuan in Taizhou City, Zhejiang, at around 5:30 p.m., with the maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center reaching Force 14.

Affected by the typhoon, the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou City, capital of Zhejiang, has canceled 388 inbound and outbound flights for the day.

The NMC warned local authorities in the affected areas to guard against extreme downpours.

Today, Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China, bringing dangerous winds and severe flooding. pic.twitter.com/zu1HhD7Q7C — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 9, 2026

Typhoon #Dolphin made landfall in China's Zhejiang, unleashing strong winds and heavy rains. #TyphoonDolphin pic.twitter.com/z1bCJSbuja — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 9, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that China's National Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert Thursday evening, warning of Typhoon Dolphin's expected landfall along China's eastern coast between Shanghai and Fuqing in Fujian Province on Sunday or Monday.