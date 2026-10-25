Typhoon Champi may approach Japan’s Kyushu as heavy rainfall sets records

The agency has urged caution over the risk of heavy rain, partly due to a lingering weather front stretching across eastern and western Japan.

Champi, the 30th typhoon of the year, was moving over waters north of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday afternoon.

#Taiwan 🇹🇼 #TyphoonChampi 🌀 Stay safe. Heed warnings. https://t.co/jTbkmwpASR — 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) October 24, 2026

#TAIWAN 🇹🇼 🌀 Il tifone #Champi colpisce la capitale #Taipei con pioggia e forti venti. Il primo bilancio: un morto, alberi e linee elettriche abbattuti, danni ad edifici e strutture, brevi allagamenti e oltre 5.000 evacuati. 📹Reuters https://t.co/DkZ92cykt5 — Asiablog.it (@Asiablog_it) October 24, 2026

As of 3 p.m., the storm was moving north-northeast at 20 kilometers per hour over waters approximately 250 kilometers north of Yonaguni Island, Japan’s westernmost inhabited island. It had a central pressure of 985 hectopascals, with maximum wind speeds of up to 30 meters per second.

On Iriomote Island in Okinawa Prefecture, 48-hour rainfall reached 567 millimeters by 1:40 p.m., setting a new local record. In Owase, Mie Prefecture, rainfall totaled 329 millimeters over 24 hours as of 5 p.m.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 10,000 households in Chiba Prefecture remained without electricity in September after Typhoon Dujuan brought record rainfall to eastern Japan.