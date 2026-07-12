Typhoon Bavi strikes Okinawa Islands

As of 12:50 p.m., the ninth typhoon of the year had a central atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 40 meters per second at its center, and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 meters per second.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed reached 40 meters per second on Miyako Island around 3:50 a.m. and 34 meters per second on Ishigaki Island shortly after 3:40 a.m. On Shimoji Island, rainfall totaled 154.5 millimeters over the 24 hours until 9:20 a.m.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in mainland China after midnight and intensify into a tropical cyclone by early Tuesday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 36 people were injured and more than 14,000 residents had been evacuated as Typhoon Bavi struck Taiwan.