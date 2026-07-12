Typhoon Bavi strikes Okinawa Islands
Large and powerful Typhoon Bavi hit the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to urge caution due to strong winds, heavy rain, high waves, and high tides, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Jiji Press.
As of 12:50 p.m., the ninth typhoon of the year had a central atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 40 meters per second at its center, and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 meters per second.
The maximum instantaneous wind speed reached 40 meters per second on Miyako Island around 3:50 a.m. and 34 meters per second on Ishigaki Island shortly after 3:40 a.m. On Shimoji Island, rainfall totaled 154.5 millimeters over the 24 hours until 9:20 a.m.
The typhoon is expected to make landfall in mainland China after midnight and intensify into a tropical cyclone by early Tuesday.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 36 people were injured and more than 14,000 residents had been evacuated as Typhoon Bavi struck Taiwan.