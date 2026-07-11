Typhoon Bavi injures over 35 in Taiwan, triggers evacuations

Residents on the island nation were asked to stay indoors amid forecasts of heavy downpour, according to local broadcaster TVBS.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration earlier said the typhoon is expected to pass closest to the island between Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing the strongest winds and heaviest rainfall as sea and land warnings continue in effect, according to Focus Taiwan.

The agency said the warnings could be lifted Sunday morning as the storm moves farther from the island.

Japan's Meteorological Department warned the typhoon could bring violent winds capable of damaging homes, high waves and flooding in low-lying coastal and riverside areas, as well as possible landslides, Kyodo News reported. The storm also affected some flights in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

In China, the National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert, while in-person classes were suspended, tourist attractions closed, and some ferry services halted in affected areas, according to the state-run Global Times.

The storm is forecast to approach the coasts of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces before making landfall between Taizhou in Zhejiang and Fuding in Fujian early Sunday as either a severe typhoon or a powerful typhoon.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Saturday that Typhoon Bavi had left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As written earlier, China upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi.