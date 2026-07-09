China upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Bavi

The center of Super Typhoon Bavi was located over waters about 1,030 kilometers southeast of Keelung, Taiwan, at 2 p.m. Thursday, meteorological authorities said.

According to meteorological forecasts, the typhoon is expected to make landfall on or brush past the northern coast of Taiwan during the daytime on Saturday, then make landfall along the coast between Fuqing in Fujian Province and Wenling in Zhejiang Province on Saturday night.

It is expected to make landfall as either a super typhoon or a severe typhoon, State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters said.

The headquarters said it will adjust the emergency response in light of the typhoon's development.

As written before, powerful Typhoon Bavi, one of the strongest storms recorded this year, battered the US Pacific island of Rota on Monday, prompting authorities to report extensive damage.