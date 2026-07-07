Typhoon Bavi causes widespread damage on Rota

The US National Weather Service reported that the storm, comparable to a Category 5 hurricane, was approaching Rota with sustained winds of 290 kilometres per hour. They urged residents to seek immediate shelter in an interior room or a designated shelter and to act as if a hurricane is imminent.

Authorities on the small island in the Northern Mariana Islands reported receiving reports of extensive damage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that super Typhoon Bavi was approaching the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a dangerous Category 5 storm, and that the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Guam had issued warnings.