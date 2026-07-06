Super Typhoon Bavi approaching Guam and Northern Mariana Islands

As of 1:00 a.m. ChST on July 5, Bavi was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 km/h), with sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h). Forecasters expect the storm to maintain its strength and pass near the island of Rota Monday morning.

The NWS has issued typhoon warnings for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, and urged residents to complete storm preparations, monitor official weather updates, and follow instructions from local authorities.

Monday, July 6, 2026. 4:54 AM ChST



Super Typhoon Bavi (09W)

The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a

* Extreme Wind Warning for...

Rota...

* Until 630 AM ChST.https://t.co/kUCuTWXo6w pic.twitter.com/4xs5PSAOxh — NWS Guam 🇬🇺 (@NWSGuam) July 5, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, struck the coast of southern China’s Hainan Province on Friday evening, suspending train, ferry, and flight services and forcing schools to close in some areas.