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    Super Typhoon Bavi approaching Guam and Northern Mariana Islands

    03:27, 6 July 2026

    Super Typhoon Bavi is approaching the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a dangerous Category 5 storm, and the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Guam has issued warnings, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Super Typhoon Bavi approaching Guam and Northern Mariana Islands
    Photo credit: US National Weather Service Guam Facebook account

    As of 1:00 a.m. ChST on July 5, Bavi was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 km/h), with sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h). Forecasters expect the storm to maintain its strength and pass near the island of Rota Monday morning.

    The NWS has issued typhoon warnings for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, and urged residents to complete storm preparations, monitor official weather updates, and follow instructions from local authorities.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, struck the coast of southern China’s Hainan Province on Friday evening, suspending train, ferry, and flight services and forcing schools to close in some areas.

    Typhoon Natural disasters Storm USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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