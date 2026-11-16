Type 2 diabetes increasingly diagnosed among children in Kazakhstan

This was announced by Zhanai Akanov, Candidate of Sciences in Medicine and member of the Executive Board of the Asian Association for the Study of Diabetes (AASD), at the Almaty Diabetes Forum.

Akanov noted that diabetes has become the most costly disease in Kazakhstan's outpatient medication provision system. The government allocates approximately 60 billion tenge annually for diabetes medications, which surpasses spending on cancer and cardiovascular diseases. However, he identified logistics and procurement planning as major challenges.

“More than 100 new cases of diabetes are registered in the country every day. However, the actual provision of medication often does not correspond to patients’ clinical needs. Of every 10 patients with diabetes, six already have complications and require organ-protective therapy. Yet, under current procurement plans, only half receive the necessary treatment,” Akanov said.

He added that errors in planning and incomplete compliance with diagnostic protocols were contributing to the growing number of complications. According to the expert, six lower-limb amputations are performed in Kazakhstan every day.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, as of June 30, 2026, a total of 580,085 people with diabetes were registered for medical follow-up in Kazakhstan. This represents an increase of 45,052 patients, or 8.4%, over the previous 12 months.

However, the real number of people living with diabetes may be significantly higher. Estimates by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) put the figure at approximately 842,300, as hundreds of thousands of people may be unaware that they have the disease.

In Almaty alone, 68,632 people are registered with diabetes, including 65,354 patients with type 2 diabetes and 3,133 with type 1 diabetes.

Kazakhstan has introduced several measures to strengthen early detection of diabetes. Since this year, diabetes screening has been included in the Guaranteed Volume of Free Medical Care, regardless of an individual's status in the compulsory social health insurance system (OSMS).

A Republican Center of Excellence for Endocrinology and Diabetes has also opened in Almaty.

Svetlana Bolshakova, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at Kazakh National Medical University and Almaty's chief freelance endocrinologist, said the priority for healthcare professionals is to move beyond data collection and focus on timely clinical decisions that improve patient conditions.

“A digital assistant allows doctors to assess cardiovascular risks within seconds, identify declining kidney function, and detect gaps in medical examinations. The value of digitalization is not determined by the number of tools introduced, but by their ability to promptly alert doctors to the need for cardio- and nephroprotective treatment strategies to prevent heart attacks, strokes, hospitalizations, and the progression of chronic kidney disease,” Bolshakova says.

Meanwhile, researchers worldwide are working on a new generation of medications for diabetes and obesity.

Speaking at the forum, Toshihiko Yada, Professor at the Department of Fundamental Medicine at Nagoya University in Japan, said that the introduction of GLP-1 receptor mono-agonists, such as semaglutide, and dual agonists, including tirzepatide, had significantly changed approaches to treating diabetes and obesity. However, their mechanisms of action still require further research.

Participants also discussed the potential introduction of triple agonists, particularly retatrutide, which is expected to enter clinical practice within the next two to three years, as well as amylin analogues.