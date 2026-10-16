Two-year-old girl survives black widow spider bite in Mangystau region

The child was in intensive care at the Mangystau Regional Multidisciplinary Children's Hospital, where she was given antivenom serum twice.

According to the hospital, upon arrival, the child's condition was extremely severe, requiring the coordinated efforts of a full medical team to save her life.

For ten days, the patient remained in the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care. After treatment and stabilization, staff transferred her to a general ward and later discharged her home.

Hospital officials noted that each recovery reflects the collective effort of doctors, nurses, and support staff.

"For us, this isn't a heroic feat, but our daily job. Behind every case like this is a team fighting every day for what matters most — a child's life," the hospital said.

Qazinform News Agency reported in June that five kids were hospitalized after black widow spider bites in the Mangystau region.