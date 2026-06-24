Five kids hospitalized after black widow spider bites in Mangistau region

In 2025, only three children were hospitalized for black widow bites, doctors of the regional children’s hospital said. This year, five cases occurred in just ten days of summer, showing a sharp increase.

Experts say summer is the peak season for black widow spiders’ activity, raising risks of encounters.

Symptoms of a spider bite include severe pain and burning at the bite site, pain spreading across the body, muscle cramps, weakness, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and rapid heartbeat.

Doctors recommend limiting the child’s movement after a bite, washing the wound with soapy water, applying a cold compress and seeking medical help immediately and urge avoiding folk remedies or cutting the wound.

It is also highly recommended to carefully check and shake out clothes and shoes before use, avoid areas where spiders may hide: stones, bushes, shelters, and supervise children closely during outdoor activities.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Mangystau region recorded an increase in black widow spider bite cases.