Two undefeated Kazakh boxers secure top spots in IBF rankings

On October 31, Nurmaganbet competed on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, knocking out Mexico's Marcos Vazquez in the first round. The victory extended his unbeaten professional record to 17 wins from 17 fights, including 15 by knockout.

The victory saw Nurmaganbet climb four places in the latest IBF rankings, released on November 9, 2026, moving from ninth to fifth in the super middleweight division.

Only France's Kevin Lele Sadjo and Libya's Malik Zinad are ranked above him, while the top two positions remain vacant. Under IBF rules, these spots are reserved for fighters who earn mandatory challenger status through official title eliminators. Cuba's Osleys Iglesias currently holds the IBF super middleweight world title.

Breaking into the top five puts the 28-year-old Nurmaganbet closer to a potential world title shot and future title eliminators. His rise has also been aided by his close collaboration with Canelo Promotions and renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, who coaches Canelo Alvarez. Nurmaganbet regularly trains alongside the Mexican boxing star.

Meanwhile, fellow undefeated Kazakh boxer Sultan Zaurbek holds the No. 1 spot in the IBF super featherweight rankings, with a perfect professional record of 21 wins, including 13 knockouts.

In October, Zaurbek secured a victory in a title eliminator, earning the status of mandatory challenger for the IBF world title held by O'Shaquie Foster.

If the bout goes ahead, three world championship belts could be at stake, as Foster currently holds the IBF, WBC and WBO titles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elina Bazarova had defeated three-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay to win the Kazakhstan national boxing title.