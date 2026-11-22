In the deadlier of the two incidents, nine members of a family lost their lives and eight others were injured when their speeding vehicle crashed into a truck parked along the roadside near Shambhupura village in Kota district, about 250 kilometers south of Jaipur, the state capital.

According to officials, the collision was so severe that the vehicle was extensively damaged, trapping several passengers inside. Local residents and police officers worked together to rescue the injured, who were later taken for medical treatment.

As reported earlier, 11 people were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in a building in southern Thailand on Monday.