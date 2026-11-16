11 killed in fire in southern Thailand

The fire broke out in a building in Phuket housing a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor and residences on the upper floors, local government officials said.

11 people have been killed and 16 injured in a major fire at a commercial building in Patong, on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket. The blaze broke out early this morning and spread to several nearby buildings. Police said an electrical transformer exploded shortly before the fire, while combustible materials stored at a motorcycle rental shop may have accelerated its spread. Among the injured are 15 Thai nationals and one person from Myanmar. No tourists were reported among the casualties. #Thailand #Phuket #Patong #FireIncident #ThailandFire — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 16, 2026

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

Early November, at least 18 people died, and several others were injured in three separate fire incidents overnight in India.