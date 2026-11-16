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    11 killed in fire in southern Thailand

    14:34, 16 November 2026

    Eleven people were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in a building in southern Thailand on Monday, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM

    Fire kills 11 people in southern Thailand
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The fire broke out in a building in Phuket housing a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor and residences on the upper floors, local government officials said.

    Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

    Early November, at least 18 people died, and several others were injured in three separate fire incidents overnight in India.

    Fires Thailand Accidents Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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