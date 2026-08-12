Two regions lead in number of centenarians in Kazakhstan

To note, women dominate among the country’s centenarians. As of early 2026, there were 1,039 women aged 100 or older in Kazakhstan that is 29.1% more compared to the previous year.

The number of male centenarians reached 284, 26.2% up.

Women account for 78.5% of all centenarians, while men for 21.5%.

The ratio is about 37 women for every 10 men aged 100 or older.

The majority of centenarians live in the cities. As of early 2026, the number of centenarians reached 953, 32.2% up.

370 centenarians live in rural areas, 19.7% up.

Share of centenarians reached 0.007% of the urban population vs 0.005% of the rural population.

By regions, Almaty leads with 304 centenarians or 23% of the national total, followed by Kostanay region with 149 centenarians or 11.3%.

Then comes Zhambyl region with 88 centenarians or 6.7%, Turkistan region with 83 or 6.3%, and East Kazakhstan with 82 or 6.2%.

Together, these five regions account for 53.5% of all centenarians.

Kostanay region leads in the relative share of centenarians. People aged 100 or older make up 0.0181% of the population, nearly 2.8 times more than the national average.

Next are Almaty (0.0129%), Abai region (0.0128%), East Kazakhstan (0.0114%), North Kazakhstan (0.0107%), and Pavlodar region (0.0098%).

The lowest share was recorded in Mangistau region with 0.0013%, Atyrau - 0.0020%, Kyzylorda -0.0022%.

The sharp drop in centenarian numbers between 2021–2022 (from 2,720 to 316) was linked to recalculations based on the 2021 National Census, not solely demographic changes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic also likely contributed to reductions in this age group.

Last year, there were 448 people aged 100 years old and above in Kazakhstan.