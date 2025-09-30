Over 400 centenarians live in Kazakhstan

The highest number of centenarians in Kazakhstan resides in Almaty, with 58 people aged 100 and above.

Turkistan region ranks second with 53 centenarians, followed by Almaty region with 37 people aged 100 years old and above.

A resident of Ulytau region, aged 115, a resident of Pavlodar region, aged 113, and a resident of Zhambyl region, aged 110, rank among the top three oldest living Kazakhstanis.

The Ministry also reminds that October 1 is celebrated annually worldwide, including in Kazakhstan, as the International Day of Older Persons. This holiday was proclaimed at the 45th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 1990.

The holiday is called to honor and recognize the contributions of older people to the state and society, draw attention to their challenges and needs, the importance of improving their quality of life, and fostering a spirit of universal care and respect toward them.