Two patients receive life-saving transplants after organ donation in Pavlodar

The procedure was carried out at City Hospital No. 1 in Pavlodar, where doctors retrieved organs from a 44-year-old deceased donor from the Pavlodar region. The patient’s heart and kidneys were successfully transplanted.

“The transplantation and the saving of two patients from the waiting list became possible thanks to the donor’s family decision and the coordinated work of medical specialists at every stage,” the ministry noted.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The operation was conducted under the coordination of the Republican Center for Transplant Coordination and High-Tech Medical Services. Transplant surgeons from the National Scientific Oncological Center and the UMC Corporate Fund also participated, ensuring the retrieved organs were promptly delivered to recipients registered in the Unified National Register of Donors and Recipients.

As of August 10, 4,384 patients remain on the national waiting list for organ transplantation. This includes 3,890 adults and 90 children awaiting a kidney transplant, 201 adults and 21 children in need of a liver, 25 adults and 2 children waiting for lungs, 143 adults and 6 children for hearts, and 4 adults and 2 children requiring a combined heart-lung transplant.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan

“These figures clearly highlight the pressing need to further develop the system of organ donation and transplantation in our country,” the ministry stated.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan ranked among the top countries worldwide capable of performing heart and lung transplants.





