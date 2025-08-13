Two news schools to open doors in N Kazakhstan

A 600-seat school is under the Comfortable School national project at Bereke residential neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. The total cost of the project is 4.9 billion tenge. As of now, 85% of construction works have already been completed, the regional education department reports. The new school is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including modern laboratories, computer science, and robotics classes.

A 50-seat small school will open in Yenbek village in Yessil district, North Kazakhstan. It is being built by a local entrepreneur. Besides, a small educational center for 10 kids will open at the school. It covers 834 square meters. There will be six classes, a gym, a canteen and a first-aid post. The language of instruction is Kazakh.

Some 74,000 pupils will attend schools in North Kazakhstan at large, with 6,379 children beginning school.

As written before, Kazakhstan will build over 100 more schools in 2025.