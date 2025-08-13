EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Two news schools to open doors in N Kazakhstan

    10:34, 13 August 2025

    The first bell will ring at new schools in North Kazakhstan region on September 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Two news schools to open doors in N Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    A 600-seat school is under the Comfortable School national project at Bereke residential neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. The total cost of the project is 4.9 billion tenge. As of now, 85% of construction works have already been completed, the regional education department reports. The new school is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including modern laboratories, computer science, and robotics classes.

    A 50-seat small school will open in Yenbek village in Yessil district, North Kazakhstan. It is being built by a local entrepreneur. Besides, a small educational center for 10 kids will open at the school. It covers 834 square meters. There will be six classes, a gym, a canteen and a first-aid post. The language of instruction is Kazakh.

    Some 74,000 pupils will attend schools in North Kazakhstan at large, with 6,379 children beginning school.

    As written before, Kazakhstan will build over 100 more schools in 2025.

    Schools Education Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Construction
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All