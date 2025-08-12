Kazakhstan to build over 100 more schools in 2025

232 schools for 267,000 seats are being built countrywide. 83 new schools for 115,000 pupils will open on September 1, and 111 more for 140,000 children will be unveiled by the end of the year.

In addition, repair works are underway at 245 schools for 190,000 pupils, of which 145,000 study in rural areas and 100,000 in cities. Renovation works will be completed at 127 schools by September 1.

The Minister said akimats are responsible for the well and in time completion of works.

He said 1,000 rural schools for over 69,000 children will be modernized this year. As of today, a large revamp has concluded at 733 schools or 73.3% of the plan. Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkistan, west Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are at risk of failing to complete overhauling in time.

To note, 853 schools or 77.5% of the plan received the necessary equipment for subject classes.

As written before, 341,000 children will start school this year, while 232,000 students moved on to grade 11.