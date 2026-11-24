According to the minister, the expansion of satellite communications will help provide internet access to remote settlements where installing fiber-optic networks is difficult, while also narrowing the digital divide between regions.

Next year, we expect Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Amazon LEO to enter the Kazakhstani market. This will make Kazakhstan the first country in Central Asia where all four operators will have established their ground stations, in line with national security requirements, said Madiyev.

He also recalled that on October 1, satellite operators OneWeb and Starlink received licenses to provide satellite services in Kazakhstan.

In addition, Direct-to-Cell technology has been launched in partnership with Beeline and Starlink Mobile. The service enables users to send messages and access basic internet services through a direct satellite-to-smartphone connection.

The service is already available on Android devices, while compatibility with iOS devices is currently under development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan set a deadline for a nationwide 3G shutdown.