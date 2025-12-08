Two new reservoirs to be built in W Kazakhstan region

Currently, the preparation of design and cost documentation for the reconstruction of 14 reservoirs is being completed.

“As part of the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024–2028, the construction of two reservoirs on major and minor rivers with a total capacity of 38 million cubic meters is planned,” the akim said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Flood protection reinforcement is also progressing. The region has repaired 19 protective dams at a cost of 2.9 billion tenge. To boost the efficiency of irrigation channels, 281 kilometers have been mechanically cleaned in the past three years, with an additional 150 kilometers set to be cleaned next year.

In addition, the akim noted that reconstruction of the Zhanibek irrigation and drainage system, with a length of 192 kilometers, has begun.

Earlier at the same briefing, Nariman Turegaliyev stated that the region attracted 567 billion tenge in investments in 2025.