Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The renovated stations in Zhanakorgan and Shieli were officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Kyzylorda region governor Murat Yergeshbayev and Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov.

Speaking at the event, Taizhanov said modernizing stations along this key railway corridor would help stimulate the region's economic and tourism development while improving passenger comfort and strengthening transport links connecting southern and western Kazakhstan with international transport corridors.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The upgrades are expected to improve passenger services, enhance regional connectivity and boost the country's transit potential.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The modernization included comprehensive renovation works, including upgraded facades and interiors, engineering infrastructure, heating, water supply, and power systems. The stations now feature modern waiting areas, improved navigation, and facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

In total, 10 railway stations are being modernized across the Kyzylorda region under the national program.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two railway stations in East Kazakhstan region had been reopened after modernization.