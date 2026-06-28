Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
Two modernized railway stations have officially reopened in the Kyzylorda region as Kazakhstan continues its nationwide railway station modernization program, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The renovated stations in Zhanakorgan and Shieli were officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Kyzylorda region governor Murat Yergeshbayev and Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov.
Speaking at the event, Taizhanov said modernizing stations along this key railway corridor would help stimulate the region's economic and tourism development while improving passenger comfort and strengthening transport links connecting southern and western Kazakhstan with international transport corridors.
The upgrades are expected to improve passenger services, enhance regional connectivity and boost the country's transit potential.
The modernization included comprehensive renovation works, including upgraded facades and interiors, engineering infrastructure, heating, water supply, and power systems. The stations now feature modern waiting areas, improved navigation, and facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.
In total, 10 railway stations are being modernized across the Kyzylorda region under the national program.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two railway stations in East Kazakhstan region had been reopened after modernization.