EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region

    16:06, 28 June 2026

    Two modernized railway stations have officially reopened in the Kyzylorda region as Kazakhstan continues its nationwide railway station modernization program, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The renovated stations in Zhanakorgan and Shieli were officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Kyzylorda region governor Murat Yergeshbayev and Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov.

    Speaking at the event, Taizhanov said modernizing stations along this key railway corridor would help stimulate the region's economic and tourism development while improving passenger comfort and strengthening transport links connecting southern and western Kazakhstan with international transport corridors.

    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The upgrades are expected to improve passenger services, enhance regional connectivity and boost the country's transit potential.

    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The modernization included comprehensive renovation works, including upgraded facades and interiors, engineering infrastructure, heating, water supply, and power systems. The stations now feature modern waiting areas, improved navigation, and facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.

    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
    Two more modernized railway stations open in Kyzylorda region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    In total, 10 railway stations are being modernized across the Kyzylorda region under the national program.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two railway stations in East Kazakhstan region had been reopened after modernization.

    Kazakhstan Railways Railway Transport Passenger transportation Kazakhstan Construction Kyzylorda region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All