Two more Chinese vocational training centers open in Kazakhstan

The initiative is part of President Tokayev’s directive to expand the Luban Workshop model in Kazakhstan, aimed at providing practice-oriented training and preparing skilled specialists for various sectors of the economy.

The second workshop was launched at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Astana, while the third opened at the Academy of Logistics and Transport in Almaty.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan’s first Luban Workshop was established in 2023 at the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, serving as an important platform for the development of engineering and technical education in the country.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

It was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held talks in Tianjin.