Two members of Anthony Joshua’s team killed in car crash in Nigeria

The victims were identified as Sina Ghami, a long-time strength and conditioning coach on Joshua’s team, and Latif Ayodele, also known as Latz, who had been close to the former world heavyweight champion for more than a decade. According to reports, the accident occurred on Monday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, when the Lexus vehicle they were travelling in collided with another car.

Joshua, who was also in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition and has contacted his family. Ayodele was seen spending time with Joshua only hours before the crash.

2 Dead as Anthony Joshua involved in Car Crash in Lagos Nigeria 10 days after his victory fight against Jake Paul



The 35-year-old boxer had been in Nigeria to spend the New Year with family, just days after returning to the ring following a year-long break. Earlier this month, Joshua defeated Jake Paul in a high-profile bout streamed on Netflix.

Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world for Ghami and Ayodele. Joshua’s future plans, including a potential return to the ring in Saudi Arabia and a long-discussed bout with Tyson Fury, are now expected to take a back seat as the boxing community expresses support for one of Britain’s most accomplished fighters during a period of personal loss.

