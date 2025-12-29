EN
    Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, kills 13

    08:31, 29 December 2025

    A passenger train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed on a bridge near Nizanda, in the municipality of Asuncion Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca, on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, killing 13 and injuring 98
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to the Secretariat of the Navy, the train plunged into a ravine while en route to Matias Romero, leaving at least 13 people dead and 98 injured.

    Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, killing 13 and injuring 98
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams using ropes and specialized equipment to evacuate those trapped inside a train car.

    Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, killing 13 and injuring 98
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara confirmed that personnel from civil protection, traffic police, and medical services are working alongside the Navy to provide assistance.

    It was reported earlier, a train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, killing seven instantly but causing no injuries to any passengers.

    World News Incidents Accidents Railway Mexico
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
