Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, kills 13

According to the Secretariat of the Navy, the train plunged into a ravine while en route to Matias Romero, leaving at least 13 people dead and 98 injured.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams using ropes and specialized equipment to evacuate those trapped inside a train car.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara confirmed that personnel from civil protection, traffic police, and medical services are working alongside the Navy to provide assistance.

It was reported earlier, a train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, killing seven instantly but causing no injuries to any passengers.