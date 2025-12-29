Passenger train derails in southern Mexico, kills 13
A passenger train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed on a bridge near Nizanda, in the municipality of Asuncion Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca, on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
According to the Secretariat of the Navy, the train plunged into a ravine while en route to Matias Romero, leaving at least 13 people dead and 98 injured.
Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams using ropes and specialized equipment to evacuate those trapped inside a train car.
Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara confirmed that personnel from civil protection, traffic police, and medical services are working alongside the Navy to provide assistance.
It was reported earlier, a train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, killing seven instantly but causing no injuries to any passengers.