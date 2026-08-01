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    Two killed in head-on crash on Kostanay–Karabutak highway

    21:23, 1 August 2026

    Two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision on the Kostanay–Karabutak highway near the village of Valeryanovka in Beimbet Mailin district, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Two killed in head-on crash on Kostanay–Karabutak highway
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    According to preliminary findings, the driver of a Chery Cowin veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Mazda 626.

    The crash claimed the lives of the Chery driver and one passenger. Three other occupants of the Chery, along with the Mazda driver, were taken to hospital with injuries.

    Police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash.

    Deputy head of the Kostanay region police department Amanzhol Baizakov said investigators are working to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash, with a procedural decision to follow once the investigation is complete.

    Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region.

    Kostanay region Incidents Road accidents Death
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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