Two killed in head-on crash on Kostanay–Karabutak highway

According to preliminary findings, the driver of a Chery Cowin veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Mazda 626.

The crash claimed the lives of the Chery driver and one passenger. Three other occupants of the Chery, along with the Mazda driver, were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash.

Deputy head of the Kostanay region police department Amanzhol Baizakov said investigators are working to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash, with a procedural decision to follow once the investigation is complete.

Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region.