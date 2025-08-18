Two killed as light plane crashes in Akmola region

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 light plane crashed on August 17 during a general aviation flight. The aircraft did not catch a fire.

"As per the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been set up. Employees of the Department for the Investigation of Accidents of the Ministry of Transport have left for the crash site," the press service of the Ministry said.

“The first brigade arrived at 05:15 pm, and the second one came at 05:17 pm. Two people - a man and a woman - were declared dead at the scene. They died before the ambulance arrived due to injuries incompatible with life,” the regional healthcare department says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched by the Transport Police Department.

Photo credit: Burkit001 / Telegram channel

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev commented on the progress of investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Kazakhstan’s Aktau city. According to him, the final report will be ready within a few months.