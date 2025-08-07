When final report on Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash will be released

He said that the Ministry of Transport is working intensively, and the specialists acquired new skills in collaboration with international experts from different countries.

“Some of the equipment is still abroad for examination, it will be brought back soon. The analysis is coming to an end, and experts are proceeding to the preparation of the final report. I think we need to be patient. The final report will be ready in a few months,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"The only question, I would not like to politicize it, is how it was damaged. These questions should be answered by the explosive technical examination, which is being carried out by the law enforcement agencies. As far as I know, they have sent requests to other countries where various types of weapons are used, with the same striking elements that were found in the fuselage of the crashed plane. Therefore, the truth is that by the end of the year, all the requirements will be fulfilled," he said.